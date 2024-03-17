Neha Dhupia recalls initial stage of Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal’s love story; Angad Bedi dubs them ‘warm hosts’

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal dated for some time before tying the knot in 2021, capturing the hearts of their fans along the way. Neha Dhupia and her husband, Angad Bedi, who have been cherished friends of the couple, were witnesses to their blossoming romance and were guests at their intimate wedding. In a recent interview, Neha shared insights into the early stages of Katrina and Vicky’s love story, while Angad shed light on VicKat's gracious hospitality as host.

Neha Dhupia reveals she and Angad Bedi knew that Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal would get together

In a recent conversation with The Week Magazine, Neha Dhupia reflected on the initial inklings of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s romance, revealing, “The first time I got a sense something was there was when I heard it from Katrina. The first time Angad got a sense was when he heard it from Vicky.” She emphasized that she and Angad weren't comparing notes; instead, they simply observed quietly. Both of their observations aligned, leading them to believe that a union was inevitable.

Recalling Vicky and Katrina's wedding, Neha remembered the groom’s hands-on approach. From warmly welcoming guests to orchestrating the culinary delights and even deciding the dance performances, Vicky was deeply involved in every aspect, as per Neha. She described the celebration as a beautiful fusion of two cultures, with guests from England thoroughly enjoying themselves to the beats of a lively Punjabi band.

Neha also shared how Katrina took a liking to Vicky after watching his performance in Uri. “Then many days later, we spoke over the phone and she said it. I had butterflies in my stomach,” Neha recounted.

Angad Bedi on Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal being ‘wonderful’ hosts together

Discussing their hospitality, Angad Bedi remarked, “They are both warm hosts but two completely different people.” Angad recounted how Katrina Kaif meticulously prepares a delightful spread during Christmas, featuring a diverse range of dishes including turkey, fish, and options catering to various dietary preferences such as vegan and gluten-free. Angad noted that Vicky refrains from intervening as Katrina takes charge.

Conversely, when Vicky Kaushal assumes the role of host and curates the menu, Angad highlighted Vicky's penchant for traditional Punjabi flavors, characterized by generous servings of ghee, butter, and spices.

Angad added, “Together they are wonderful hosts.” He elaborated on the ambiance of their gatherings, noting the transition from soft and mellow music, preferred by Katrina, to the infectious energy of Punjabi tunes as the evening unfolds. He described how Vicky and his close circle of friends enthusiastically groove to the upbeat rhythms.

