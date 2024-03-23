Jannat 3 on cards? Emraan Hashmi finally spills beans on much-anticipated franchise

Emraan Hashmi soared to success with the Jannat franchise, marking a dream journey in his career. The actor found significant acclaim and solidified his star power, particularly with the success of Jannat, which elevated his status in the industry. Known for its captivating soundtracks and compelling narratives, the Jannat franchise has become synonymous with quality entertainment. In a recent interview, Emraan Hashmi spilled the beans on doing Jannat 3. Read it here!

Emraan Hashmi talks about Jannat 3

In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Emraan Hashmi was asked about doing Jannat 3, to which he replied, "I would love to do that, probably old wine in a new bottle. The makers (Mahesh Bhatt and Mukesh Bhatt) have to come together again to make it happen, which I unfortunately don’t see happening. It’s a team, right? If, by some stroke of luck or miracle, that happens, it will happen. Till then, my life goes on, I do what I love most—acting. I have a couple of projects going to be announced, solo films, which are kind of that streak which audiences have loved to see me in, The Bad Boy. I will try to kickstart that again."

About Jannat franchise

Emraan Hashmi's association with the Jannat franchise has been emblematic of his career trajectory. The first installment, Jannat, marked a significant milestone, catapulting Hashmi to stardom with its compelling storyline and memorable music. Its success was followed by the equally gripping Jannat 2, further solidifying Hashmi's position as a bankable lead in Bollywood.

Both films resonated with audiences, blending elements of romance, drama, and crime seamlessly. Hashmi's portrayal of morally complex characters garnered praise, cementing his reputation as the quintessential 'anti-hero' of Indian cinema.

Emraan Hashmi on the work front

Recently, Emraan Hashmi has been quite busy with various projects. He was seen in the web series Showtime alongside Mouni Roy, Raghu Khanna, Naseeruddin Shah, Viktor Khanna, Mahima Makwana, Mahika Nandy, and others. Additionally, he appeared in the film Ae Watan Mere Watan alongside Sara Ali Khan.

Hashmi made a notable comeback to the mainstream spotlight in 2023 with Tiger 3, where he portrayed the antagonist opposite Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif.

