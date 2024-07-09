New dad Varun Dhawan gives the cutest update about his daughter to paps; do not miss Baby John actor’s sweet gesture for fan: WATCH

Varun Dhawan is the newest dad in Bollywood, and he seems to be loving every bit of it. The actor seems to be finding a good balance between his work life and personal life and is not letting his work suffer. He was recently spotted in the city by the paparazzi. As always, he greeted them with warmth but what grabbed our attention was the cute little update he gave about his daughter to the paparazzi.

Varun Dhawan talks to the paparazzi

Varun Dhawan looked dapper in a maroon t-shirt that he paired with light blue colored denim and completed his look with black glasses. As he walked out of the building, the paparazzi asked him “naya picture?” (new film?) to this the actor nodded in affirmation with a smile. When the paps further said ‘mahurat ho gaya hai lagta hai’ (It looks like the mahuruat is done), to this the actor again nodded in affirmation and folded his hands.

The paparazzi further asked him about his daughter. They asked, “bhai daughter kaisi hai?” (How is your daughter?), Varun replied “very good, very good, thank you!”

In fact, he also met a fan who wanted to click a selfie with him. On looking at his wallpaper which seems to be like that of his little baby, the Badlapur star enquired about the baby’s age and also told the fan that they baby is very cute.

Check it out:

Varun Dhawan work front

Varun Dhawan is all set for his upcoming action thriller Baby John. The film also marks the Hindi film debut of Keerthy Suresh and features Wamiqa Gabbi, making her silver screen debut. The electrifying cast includes Jackie Shroff and Rajpal Yadav. Baby John is an S Thaman musical. Baby John is presented by Jio Studios in association with Atlee and Cine1 Studios. A for Apple Studios and Cine1 Studios production, the film is produced by Murad Khetani, Priya Atlee, and Jyoti Deshpande. Directed by Kalees, Baby John is set to theatrically release on December 25, 2024.

Apart from this, he is also geared up for Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. This film also stars Janhvi Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra, and Rohit Saraf in pivotal roles.

