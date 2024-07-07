Bad Newz: Varun Dhawan 'very' excited about Vicky Kaushal and Triptii Dimri's film; Janhvi Kapoor, Rohit Saraf also can't wait; Watch

Bad Newz starring Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, and Ammy Virk is one of the most anticipated films of 2024. After the trailer of the film, Vicky's dance moves on Tauba Tauba are also making everyone crazy and it's already trending on social media.

Amid this, the cast of another upcoming film Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari featuring Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Rohit Saraf, Sanya Malhotra, and others expressed their excitement about the film.

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari cast is excited for Vicky Kaushal's Bad Newz

On July 7, Varun Dhawan took to his Instagram Story and shared a video. In the clip, we can see the cast of the upcoming film Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari featuring Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Rohit Saraf, Sanya Malhotra along with the producers Karan Johar and Amritpal Singh Bindra sitting in a room.

In the video, we can see Varun asking everyone how excited they are for Bad Newz starring Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, and Ammy Virk. They replied that they could not wait for the film to release.

This video was re-shared by Vicky on his Instagram Story, and wrote, "Varun are YOU excited about #BadNewz!!!" to which Varun replied, "Very brother."

About Bad Newz

Bad Newz is written and directed by Anand Tiwari. Backed by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Amritpal Singh Bindra, and Anand Tiwari, the film is presented by Amazon Prime in association with Dharma Productions and Leo Media Collective.

Starring Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, Ammy Virk, and Neha Dhupia in the lead roles, the film will hit theaters on July 19, 2024.

About Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari

A source close to the project informed Pinkvilla, "It’s a pure family entertainer with romance in its backdrop, much like the kind of films that Shashank has made over the years. The premise of SSKTK is very close to the kind of films that Dharma is known for, as it celebrates love with color, music, scale, and a strong star cast. Joining Varun and Janhvi are Sanya and Rohit.”

Penned and directed by Shashank Khaitan, known for his collaborations with Varun Dhawan in the Dulhania franchise and with Janhvi Kapoor in Dhadak, the film is produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Shashank Khaitan himself. Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari is slated to hit the big screens on April 18, 2025.

