Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, and others react to Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s post after a doctor slams her nebulizer advice

Samantha Ruth Prabhu grabbed all the eyeballs with her recent post where she shared a picture of her nebulizing. The actress had shared a picture of her taking hydrogen peroxide nebulization to treat viral infections. This post created quite a stir on social media. In fact, a doctor took to his X handle to slam the actress after which she shared a long note explaining her stance. Now many Bollywood actors like Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, and others have reacted to it.

Bollywood celebs react to Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s post

Samantha Ruth Prabhu in her recent post spoke about how she has had to take several medications over the last couple of years. She called many of these treatments quite expensive and stated that she is fortunate to be able to afford them. It was with this intention that she set out on a research journey to find alternate solutions. But her post was slammed by a doctor who called the actress ‘health and science illiterate.’

The Yashoda star also wrote, “A certain gentleman has attacked my post and my intentions with rather strong words. Said gentleman is a doctor too. I have no doubt that he knows more than I do. It would have been kind and compassionate of him had he not been so provocative with his words.”

The moment she shared this long note many fans showered love and praise for her in the comments section. Varun Dhawan who will be seen in Citadel: Honey Bunny dropped a heart in the comments section. Rhea Chakraborty wrote, “Potatoes gonna potate.” Many other celebs like Kiara Advani, Tahira Kashyap, Rakul Preet Singh, and Manushi Chhillar liked her post.

What did the doctor post?

Taking to his X handle, a doctor with the handle TheLiverDoc called Samantha Ruth Prabhu ‘health and science illiterate’ as she advised millions of her followers to inhale hydrogen peroxide to prevent and treat respiratory viral infections.

He also wrote, “In a rational and scientifically progressive society, this woman will be charged with endangering public health and fined or put behind bars. She needs help or a better advisor in her team.”

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s work front

On the work front, Samantha is gearing up for the release of her much-awaited web series with Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan. The upcoming web series Citadel: Honey Bunny will be the Indian adaptation of the Russo brothers' Citadel.

