New mom Deepika Padukone is 'desperately looking for' her hubby; Ranveer Singh, where are you at? SEE super funny post

New mom Deepika Padukone is currently busy caring for her newborn, and amidst her parenting journey, she continues to share funny and relatable posts and memes about parenthood and married life. Recently, the Fighter actress re-shared an adorable post about waiting for her husband, Ranveer Singh, and we love it!

In the shared post, a child is seen running to the door with a pair of binoculars, looking outside and waiting for someone. The caption read, "Me when my husband tells me he’ll be home at 5:00, and now it’s 5:01." Padukone tagged Ranveer in the story, accompanied by a laughing emoji.

Check out Deepika's post here:

The couple welcomed their first child, a daughter, on September 8, 2024. After years of dating, Deepika and Ranveer got married in November 2018. Reflecting on her marriage, Deepika noted that, like many, she believes that "patience" is the key to a successful relationship. In an old interview with Time magazine, Deepika shared that she feels her "most vulnerable self" with Ranveer.

The Pathaan actress expressed that people either grow up being influenced by movies or by the relationships and marriages they observe around them. She emphasized that accepting that each couple's journey will be unique is important. She added that this applies not only to her parents but to that entire generation as well.

Advertisement

She mentioned that patience is one of the key qualities that she believes many couples today lack, though she joked that she sounded like a "love guru." She emphasized that this is a lesson everyone can learn, not just her and Ranveer from their parents, but all couples from the previous generation. While there are many lessons to take away, she highlighted patience as the most important one.

On the work front, the duo will share the screen in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again, which is set to be released in theaters on November 1, 2024. The film features Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, and Jackie Shroff.

On the other hand, Singh also has the highly anticipated Don 3 directed by Farhan Akhtar, alongside Kiara Advani. For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

ALSO READ: Sikandar: Varun Dhawan’s niece Anjini Dhawan to star in Salman Khan’s film after debut with Binny and Family? Here’s what we know