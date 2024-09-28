Earlier in the week, Pinkvilla was the first to report that Singham Again is set to be the ‘Avengers’ of Cop Universe, as Rohit Shetty has assembled the biggest ensemble of Hindi Cinema by getting together Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff and Arjun Kapoor on board the film. We also reported that the film is touted to be a big-screen spectacle, set against the backdrop of Ramayana. Over the last few days, there has been a lot of chatter on the distribution partner of Singham Again, as the D-Day of release on Diwali is nearing.

And now, we have exclusively learnt Rohit Shetty and Jio Studios have pulled off a masterstroke by getting PVRInox Pictures on board as the All-India Distributor. “Rohit Shetty and Jio Studios have been contemplating on several modes of distribution, and have finally roped in PVRInox Pictures as the All India Distributor. The idea was powered by Jio Studios, as in the clash scenario with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, this would also help them secure 60 percent showcasing in the multiplexes all across the country,” revealed a trade source, adding further that the idea is to maximize on the showcasing potential of a mega-budget feature film like Singham Again.

The source further informed that there is already a massive demand from the single screen owners for Singham Again, as the feature film is part of an already established universe with iconic characters like Singham, Simmba, and Sooryavanshi. “The Single Screen owners have already reached out to Rohit Shetty and co. for screening Singham Again at their properties, and being an action film of an established universe, this was expected. The team of Singham Again is confident to get better showcasing and capacity at an All-India level based on merits and their distribution partner has also assured to muscle power with a massive release in India, irrespective of the clash” the source added.

Singham Again is all set to hit the big screen on November 1, and the makers will launch their campaign with a big-scale action-heavy theatrical trailer. The date of trailer has been kept under wraps for now, but the team of Jio Studios and Rohit Shetty is charged up on the first asset, as also their content. “As Singham Again is set against the backdrop of Ramayana, the makers are targeting a Diwali release, and then looking to capitalize on the month-long run at ticket window,” the source concludes.

The Rohit Shetty Cop Universe has a 100 percent hit record with Singham, Singham Again, Simmba, and Sooryavanshi proving to be box office winners. The journey is expected to continue with Singham Again on Diwali. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

