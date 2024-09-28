New mom Deepika Padukone drops PIC depicting sibling bond with sister Anisha, and we totally relate

Bollywood star Deepika Padukone is overjoyed as she embraces the joys of parenthood alongside her husband, Ranveer Singh. The couple took to social media to share their delightful news. Recently, the new mother shared a picture that depicts the bond she shares with her sister, Anisha Padukone, evoking feelings of nostalgia and relatability for many.

Today, September 28, Deepika Padukone took to her Instagram stories to reshare an image about sibling dynamics. The picture humorously captures one sibling attempting to change the channel while the other playfully blocks the set-top box with a hand. Deepika clearly resonated with this moment, tagging her sister Anisha Padukone and adding a teasing GIF to the post. It’s a delightful and relatable scenario that every sibling can relate to!

Deepika Padukone recently posted a funny reel titled 'If adults ate like newborns'. On her Instagram Stories, she shared a clip featuring an adult woman who awakens and gazes at food with curious intrigue. She mimics eating by shaking her head before dozing off again. The video humorously suggests this is how adults would behave if they ate like infants. Deepika resonated with the clip, adding a playful touch with a sticker of someone waving and then hiding behind a curtain.

Deepika Padukone is currently embracing the bliss of motherhood after welcoming her first child, a baby girl, with husband Ranveer Singh on September 8, 2024. The couple announced the arrival of their daughter through a heartfelt Instagram post, featuring the message, “Welcome, Baby Girl! 8.9.2024. Deepika & Ranveer."

Following the joyful announcement, the couple received an outpouring of love and congratulations from their friends in the film industry, including Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Anushka Sharma, Kriti Sanon, and many others.

On the professional front, Ranveer Singh was busy filming an untitled action thriller directed by Aditya Dhar before returning to India for Deepika’s delivery this month. The project, officially announced in July, features a stellar cast that includes Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal.

In addition to this, Ranveer is eagerly anticipating the release of Singham Again, part of the Cop Universe, where he reprises his role from Simmba under the direction of Rohit Shetty. Excitingly, Deepika Padukone is also entering this cinematic universe, playing the character of Shakti Shetty, also known as Lady Singham, in this Diwali release.

