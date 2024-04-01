Not Sridevi but THIS actress was the first choice for English Vinglish; here’s how Boney Kapoor convinced makers

Sridevi may not be with us anymore, but her memories will always be etched in the hearts of all her fans. The actress had made her Bollywood comeback with Gauri Shinde’s hit film English Vinglish and it continues to remain amongst the favorite films of everyone. But if we ask you to imagine any other actress as Shashi in this film, will you be able to do it? No right? Well, Boney Kapoor in a recent interview revealed that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was the first choice for this role.

Boney Kapoor on wanting Sridevi to be cast in English Vinghlish’s Hindi version

Talking to Zoom TV, Boney Kapoor revealed that Gauri Shinde was supposed to do English Vinglish with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. And R Balki wanted to do it with Sridevi in South Indian languages. It was the Maidaan producer and late Sridevi’s husband who questioned Balki why he wanted to do the film only in South Indian languages with Sridevi. He added that there couldn’t be anybody better than her to do the Hindi version as well.

Boney Kapoor quipped, “There couldn’t be anybody better to do the Hindi version too. She will be more convincing as a person who can’t speak English. She’s (Aishwarya) been Miss India. I mean, I don’t know if this should be there or not. I feel she’s (Sridevi) is far more suited than anybody else.”

Boney Kapoor on No Entry 2

Boney Kapoor recently shared exciting details about No Entry 2. He announced that Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Arjun Kapoor are set to star in the sequel, which is scheduled to start filming in December 2024 and aims for a release in 2025.

The Maidaan producer shared that ever since the news of No Entry 2 being made with a new star cast came out, Anil Kapoor is not talking to him. Boney explained that Anil wanted to be a part of the sequel, but before he could tell his brother about the development and the reason behind it, the news came out, which made him angry. Sharing the reason behind not casting Anil for the No Entry sequel, he said that there was no space.

