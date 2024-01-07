Pankaj Tripathi RECALLS his audition with Ram Gopal Verma; says 'he never called me back'

Before Pankaj Tripathi became a widely acclaimed actor, he endeavored to establish himself by auditioning for the role of a goon in a Ram Gopal Varma film. Tripathi, now one of the most respected actors in the Hindi film industry, shared that when he was new in Mumbai and seeking opportunities, he approached the director of Satya.

Pankaj Tripathi opens up on his first meeting with Ram Gopal Varma

During a recent episode of Aap Ki Adalat, When Pankaj Tripathi was asked about the authenticity of visiting Ram Gopal Varma for a goon's role, he confirmed the incident and proceeded to share the amusing details.

He mentioned that the incident was quite fascinating because Ramu eventually contacted him. Ramu requested him to take a seat on a bench designed for four people. Specifically, he asked him to sit on one side, so he sat on the edge as if anticipating that four more people might come and join him on the bench.

He added, “He sat there in front, watching me. Now, if someone watches you for 10-15 mins, you would feel awkward and wonder where to look! Then he asked me to leave and never called me back.” He then mentioned that despite the initial incident, Ramu turned out to be a fantastic director. On a later encounter, Ramu appreciated him and his work. According to him, it's all about timing.

He further added, “If he had cast me then, it would have been his loss and mine as well. When something isn’t happening in life, never be sad. Something better is going to happen.” He also mentioned that upon reaching Varma's office, he noticed some intimidating-looking goons already present. Despite having a relatively decent face, he observed that some of the men had marks on their noses or scars. Curious, he asked them if they were actors, and they confirmed it. Perplexed, he inquired why they were appearing so menacing.

He added, “They said, ‘Ram Gopal Varma khatarnaak aadmiyo ki he casting karta hai.’ In those days in Four Bungalows, many actors would roam around with fake scar and blood on their face hoping that Ramu would cast them!”

Pankaj Tripathi is eagerly anticipating the release of his next project, "Main Atal Hoon." In this film, directed by Ravi Jadhav and written by Rishi Virmanu, Pankaj Tripathi portrays the role of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. The movie is scheduled for release on January 19.

