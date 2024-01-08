Pankaj Tripathi reveals many real-life gangsters approached him post Gangs of Wasseypur's success; here's why

Pankaj Tripathi is one of the most successful and talented actors working in Bollywood right now. He got his big break in Anurag Kashyap's two-part 2012 crime saga Gangs of Wasseypur. In the film, he plays the role of the dreaded butcher Sultan Qureshi; a role which was well received. In a recent interview, the actor revealed being approached by real-life gangsters after the film came out.

Pankaj Tripathi recently appeared on Aap Ki Adalat where he spoke about Anurag Kashyap's Gangs of Wasseypur. He said that he was approached by many real-life gangsters after the film's success. The actor said, “Many gangsters approached me. At that time, many gangsters in North and South India started thinking of me as their idol."

Tripathi revealed that these gangsters liked his character of Sultan Qureshi in the film. "They thought Sultan does what he speaks in the film, and he also has a good character in the film. So, they started liking Sultan a lot", he added. Tripathi said that after that several writers who came to narrate scripts would be scared of him and thought that Tripathi might have a knife in his pocket. He said, "Many writers after that, who would come to narrate stories to me, would be scared that I would take out a knife from my pocket."

Before Gangs of Wasseypur, Pankaj Tripathi had approached RGV

In the same interview, Tripathi spoke about the time he had approached filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma. This was before he got his big break in Gangs of Wasseypur. The actor said that RGV had contacted him and asked him to take a seat on a bench meant for four people. The director asked him to sit on the side while Ramu himself sat on the edge, which gave a feeling of anticipation that four more people might come and join him on the bench.

Tripathi said, “(Ramu) sat there in front, watching me. Now, if someone watches you for 10-15 mins, you would feel awkward and wonder where to look! Then he asked me to leave and never called me back.” However, things did not work out around that time.

Tripathi later on went to Ramu's office and saw people with cuts and marks on their faces. He queried on the same and said, “They said, ‘Ram Gopal Varma khatarnaak aadmiyo ki he casting karta hai.’(Ram Gopal Varma casts dangerous looking people). In those days in Four Bungalows, many actors would roam around with fake scar and blood on their face hoping that Ramu would cast them!", he added.

Pankaj Tripathi's work front

Tripathi was last seen in Anirrudha Roy Chowdhury's thriller film Kadak Singh in 2023. He was also seen in the highly successful comedy-drama film OMG 2 with Akshay Kumar. The actor is currently gearing up for the real of Main Atal Hoon in which he portrays the role of former Indian Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. The film is directed by Ravi Jadhav and is slated to release theatrically on January 19 this year.

He has also started shooting for the horror comedy Stree 2 with Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor. The Amar Kaushik directorial is a sequel to the 2018 successful film Stree. Apart from these, Tripathi is also doing Anurag Basu's Metro In Dino with Aditya Roy Kapur and Sara Ali Khan. The film serves as a sequel to Basu's 2007 film Life in a Metro.

