Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s UNSEEN PICS from their joyous times with friends are just too good to be missed

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are among the popular couples of Bollywood. The cutest celebrity couple often turns heads with their adorable and mushy posts for each other. Most recently, the Amar Singh Chamkila actress dropped adorable pictures from her 'happiest times' with her hubby and friends.

On December 29, Parineeti Chopra took to her Instagram stories and posted adorable happy pictures from a joyous time with her husband Raghav Chadha and friends. In a collage of pictures, the actress looked gorgeous in a red outfit while her husband complimented her in a maroon t-shirt paired with gray pants. The next set of pictures showcased Chopra’s goofy side with her friend.

In another photo, the Amar Singh Chamkila beauty was seen in a white dress with an olive shrug over it. She rested her stylish eye-glasses on her head while her husband wrapped his arm around her shoulder. In the snap, the AAP leader looked handsome in a blue shirt with a navy blue sweater.

Take a look

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha have been happily married for over a year now. The couple tied the knot last year in September in a lavish destination wedding in Udaipur. On various occasions, the two are often seen speaking well about each other.

During their first appearance together for an interview with Rajat Sharma's Aap Ki Adalat, the couple shared insights into their marriage. Reflecting on their relationship, Chadha candidly admitted that he doesn’t know anything about Bollywood, and his wife doesn’t know anything about politics. According to him, this is one of the reasons their married life is going pretty well.

Advertisement

When asked if Parineeti talks a lot, Raghav sweetly responded, "Mujhe inki awaaz acchi lagti hai, toh ye jitna bhi bolti hai, mujhe accha hi lagta hai" (I love the sound of her voice, so no matter how much she talks, I always enjoy it).

On the work front, Chopra was last seen in Amar Singh Chamkila, directed by Imtiaz Ali and co-starring Diljit Dosanjh. In the biographical drama, the actress’ performance as Amarjot Kaur was widely appreciated. Going further, the actress has yet to make a new official film announcement.

ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri, AbRam return to Mumbai after Alibaug getaway ahead of New Year; Suhana joins with rumored BF Agastya Nanda