Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri, AbRam return to Mumbai after Alibaug getaway ahead of New Year; Suhana joins with rumored BF Agastya Nanda

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan with their kids—AbRam, Suhana Khan, and her rumored beau Agastya Nanda went to Alibaug for a weekend getaway recently. After having a celebratory time, the Khan family and friends are back in the bay ahead of New Year while their latest spotting left the internet stirred.

On December 29, Shah Rukh Khan and his wife, Gauri Khan, returned from Alibaug while they were spotted at the jetty leaving for Mumbai. The family was seen departing from a speed boat and making their way towards their awaiting car, surrounded by security.

A number of videos surfaced on the internet, one of the videos featured King Khan, his wife, and son AbRam walking towards their car surrounded by a multitude of crowds. In addition to this, SRK’s cute little furry friend also left fans' hearts melting. Furthermore, Suhana Khan and her rumored boyfriend, Agastya Nanda, and other friends were also captured under the camera lens as they returned with the family.

During their latest outing, Shah Rukh was seen sporting a black t-shirt paired with an oversized hoodie and matching cargo pants. He hid his face with the cap of the hoodie to disguise himself from the eyes of shutterbugs. Meanwhile, Gauri served boss lady vibes in a white shirt paired with a yellow blazer and black flared pants, matching sunglasses, and hair tied in a bun.

The little AbRam was seen in a blue-white co-ordinated set paired and held a tablet in his hand. Suhana looked chic in a black crop top paired with denim jeans, white sneakers, cap on her head with her hair left open. The actress’ rumored beau Agastya Nanda also joined the family, while he looked handsome in a black t-shirt paired with blue denim and a black cap.

Notably, it was on Thursday that Suhana and Agastya were seen captured by the paps as they headed to getaway in Alibaug.

Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan will be soon sharing the screen space for the first time in Siddharth Anand’s King. The film also features Abhay Verma and Abhishek Bachchan in the key roles. Meanwhile, Agastya will be next seen in Sriram Raghavan’s Ikkis alongside Dharmendra and Jaideep Ahlawat.

