Paris Olympics 2024: Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and Ayushmann Khurrana request nation to cheer for Team India; actor pens note

The 2024 Paris Olympics is the 33rd edition of the Summer Olympics. The much-awaited sports event will begin on July 26 and conclude on August 11. Ahead of the sporting extravaganza, Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana urged the nation to extend their support and cheer for Team India.

Union Sports Minister and Ayushmann Khurrana's request to cheer for Team India at 2024 Paris Olympics

On July 26, a while ago, Ayushmann Khurrana shared two glimpses on his Instagram account. In the first clip, he and Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya appeal to the nation to cheer for Team India at the Paris Olympics 2024.

The second image captured Ayushmann was presented with a commemorative Indian team T-shirt by Mansukh Mandaviya to mark the start of this campaign.

Sharing the glimpses, Ayushmann wrote, "Olympics is the greatest sporting event of the world & those who compete in it are nothing short of Titans at their disciplines. We have 117 such brilliant athletes who are ready to fly our flag high at this year’s #Paris2024 Olympics!”

He further added, “Let’s cheer for them to make Bharat proud. Let’s cheer for them to show the world our grit, determination & passion for the games. Deeply honoured to have met Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports today to start a campaign to cheer for the Indian contingent. Jai Hind!

More about opening ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympics

The opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics 2024 will begin on July 26 at 7.30 pm CEST, followed by the games starting at 8.24 pm CEST.

The Paris 2024 Olympics will break tradition with an unprecedented outdoor Opening Ceremony. Its performance will be on the Seine, with boats for each national delegation, starting from Austerlitz Bridge and ending in front of the Trocadéro.

The opening ceremony of the Olympics will last for three and a half hours, concluding at 11 pm CEST. However, sports enthusiasts can still celebrate all night long, as bars have received special permission to stay open all night.

Meanwhile, the event is going to be broadcast live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer, and the BBC Sport website and app, starting at 5:45 pm BST.

