Payal Kapadia’s All We Imagine As Light wins big yet again after Gotham Awards; find out where

Payal Kapadia's All We Imagine As Light is making waves globally. Following its triumph with the Grand Prix at Cannes and victories at the 2024 Gotham Awards, the film has now achieved another remarkable feat, winning a prestigious honor at the New York Film Critics Circle.

All We Imagine As Light recently claimed the Best International Feature award at the New York Film Critics Circle. This achievement follows its victory on December 2, when the film took home the Best International Feature trophy at the 2024 Gotham Awards. Notably, this marks Payal Kapadia’s debut fiction narrative feature, a milestone she proudly highlighted during her acceptance speech. Despite these accolades, the film will not be competing for the Best Foreign Film category at the Oscars.

The film was expected to secure an Oscar nomination. However, it was notably absent from the official submission list, sparking curiosity about the reasons behind its omission. Instead, Laapataa Ladies, directed by Kiran Rao, was selected as India’s official entry for the Oscars.

Earlier, in an interview with Hindustan Times, Payal Kapadia opened up about the absence of her film from the Oscar submission list, describing it as part of the larger journey. She spoke about her deep emotional connection to All We Imagine As Light, revealing how personal and challenging the filmmaking process was.

With no private funding, she relied on grants and fundraising, taking five years to complete the project. For her, the true victory was seeing the film made and showcased at Cannes 2024, with any further recognition feeling like an unexpected bonus.

She emphasized that, for her, the greatest achievement was the chance to release the film in India, reflecting on the long journey that brought her to this point. Speaking about awards, she admitted her curiosity about how her film would be received but remained grounded in her gratitude for reaching this milestone.

Payal also touched on the impact of financial support in the film industry, specifically pointing out how Aamir Khan’s backing for Laapataa Ladies played a key role in its Hollywood recognition.

She shared her growing understanding of how the Oscar race operates, acknowledging that money plays a crucial part in pushing films forward. Despite the challenges, Kapadia viewed her film's potential Oscar submission in France as a stroke of luck, describing the experience as a surprising turn of events.

