Ahead of Oscars 2025, Laapataa Ladies director Kiran Rao talks about Indian movies' rising popularity globally; 'More authentic and rooted films…'

Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies has been selected as India's official entry for the Oscars 2025 in the Best Foreign Film category. Ahead of the 97th Academy Awards, Rao shared her thoughts in a recent interview on the growing global popularity of Indian films, stating that "the more authentic, rooted, and organic the films are, the more they appeal to the international audience."

In an interview with NDTV, Kiran Rao discussed the growing international audience for Indian films, including those set in rural backdrops. The filmmaker expressed her belief that the more authentic, rooted, and organic a film is, the more it resonates with global viewers, as it offers a glimpse into a different culture while addressing universal concerns.

She added that although Laapataa Ladies is deeply rooted in Indian settings and the story of a small village, it still conveys themes of shared hopes for women and societal progress, making it relatable to a broader audience.

On the other hand, a recent report from Etimes reveals that the cast of Laapataa Ladies will be heading to the USA for film's promotional tour. Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, and Sparsh Shrivastav are set to travel to the US ahead of the Oscars 2025.

Previously, the film's title was changed to Lost Ladies as part of the official campaign. During a previous Oscars campaign, Aamir Khan visited New York City for his production venture's promotion, accompanied by his ex-wife and the film's director, Kiran Rao.

Laapataa Ladies was selected as India's official entry for the Oscars 2025 from a pool of 29 contenders, which featured films across various languages, including Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam.

Laapataa Ladies, co-produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Kindling Pictures, and Jio Studios, received widespread recognition upon its release and also at the 48th Toronto International Film Festival 2023.

The film, set in the fictional state of Nirmal Pradesh and tackles the issue of missing brides. The movie introduced new talent, with Nitanshi, Pratibha Ranta, and Sparsh playing key roles. Ravi Kishan, Chhaya Kadam, Durgesh Kumar, Geeta Agarwal, and others also played important characters.

