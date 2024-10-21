All We Imagine As Light’s Payal Kapadia reacts to Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies being India’s official entry for Oscars 2025: ‘Whatever my film gets…’

Payal Kapadia's film All We Imagine As Light (AWIAL) won the prestigious Grand Prix award at this year's Cannes Film Festival. While the film was widely considered an Oscar contender, the selection of Kiran Rao’s Laapataa Ladies over AWIAL, a Malayalam-language Indo-French production set in Mumbai as India’s official entry for the 2025 Oscars sparked some debate. However, in a recent interview, Payal expressed her happiness about Rao's film being chosen for the Oscars 2025 entry and said that ‘whatever my film gets, it a bonus for me’.

In a chat with Bombay Times, Payal Kapadia said, "I am happy that Laapataa Ladies has been selected as India’s official entry to the Oscars. It’s such a fun, wonderful movie. As an audience, I am happy about it. I also loved Kiran Rao’s previous film Dhobhi Ghat.”

Laapataa Ladies has been selected as India’s official entry for the 2025 Oscars. It faced tough competition from films like Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal , Kartik Aaryan’s Chandu Champion, Prabhas’s Kalki 2898 AD, the National Award-winning Malayalam film Aattam, Rajkummar Rao’s Shrikanth, and Vicky Kaushal’s Sam Bahadur, among others.

Co-produced by Aamir Khan, the film drew attention for its distinctive storyline. Featuring Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta , Sparsh Shrivastava, and Ravi Kishan in key roles, Laapataa Ladies revolves around the journeys of two newlywed brides. The film was released earlier this year.

Kiran Rao expressed to PTI that her dream would come true if Laapataa Ladies were selected for the Oscars.

She acknowledged that it is a process and expressed hope that her film would be considered, adding that she was confident the best film would ultimately be chosen, regardless of the decision.

Rao mentioned that the idea for Laapataa Ladies came from her ex-husband, Aamir Khan, who had heard it while judging a screenwriting competition.

Rao recalled that Aamir had shared a brief outline with her about two girls on a train who ended up getting swapped, and she was immediately captivated. She realized it wasn’t just a compelling story but also a significant opportunity for her as a filmmaker.

