'Oscar is like a lobby...': All We Imagine As Light director Payal Kapadia opens up on Aamir Khan-Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies being India's official entry

Filmmaker Payal Kapadia recently shared her thoughts on Laapataa Ladies being selected as India’s official Oscar entry over her own film, All We Imagine As Light. She acknowledged the significant role of financial backing in the Oscar race and revealed that she is only now understanding the complex, lobby-like dynamics behind the process.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, when asked about her film not being selected, Payal Kapadia expressed that it was all part of the journey. She reflected on her deep connection with All We Imagine As Light, sharing that the process of making the film was incredibly personal and challenging.

Without private funding, the filmmaker relied on grants and fundraising, taking five years to complete the project. For her, the real triumph was that the film was made at all and showcased at a prestigious event like Cannes 2024.

She added that anything more than that felt like an unexpected bonus, leaving her content with what she had already achieved.

When discussing the significance of awards, Payal shared her perspective on the matter. She emphasized that, for her, the most important achievement is having the opportunity to release a film in India.

After years of hard work, Payal Kapadia expressed her excitement and curiosity about how the film will be received, noting that this milestone is something she's truly looking forward to.

She also addressed the impact of Aamir Khan’s financial backing in lobbying Laapataa Ladies for Hollywood recognition, acknowledging that money plays a significant role in the Oscar race. She explained that the Oscars operate like a lobby, and she’s only recently come to understand the intricacies involved in the process.

The filmmaker said, “That matters in the Oscar race, so in a way, it’s a sensible choice because the Oscar is like a lobby. And I am learning all this new work now.”

While she’s always been excited to watch the Oscars on TV, she admitted that the deeper workings of it were a new learning experience for her. She reflected on how financial support can propel a film much further, contrasting it with the challenges of making a film without such resources.

“In a way having financial support is a very good thing and it takes a film much further than when you do not have any money to do it,” Payal said. She also mentioned that her film being shortlisted in France as a potential Oscar submission felt like a stroke of luck, calling it a rather random turn of events.

For the unversed, All We Imagine As Light, which made a significant impact at the Cannes Film Festival by winning the Grand Prix award, had high hopes for an Oscar nomination. However, it was unexpectedly left off the official submission list, leaving many to wonder about the factors behind its omission.

