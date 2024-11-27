Payal Kapadia’s All We Imagine As Light fame Divya Prabha REACTS to leaked n*de scenes from movie

All We Imagine As Light star Divya Prabha recently broke her silence regarding the ongoing reactions to her leaked nude scene in the Payal Kapadia movie. In a chat with OnManorama, the actress expressed how the comments were “pathetic” and that she had “anticipated such a response,” earlier.

Speaking to the news media, Divya Prabha expressed how a reaction like this from a section of the community did not surprise her. Additionally, the actress added how a community that celebrates filmmakers like Yorgos Lanthimos and lauds his film’s leading lady for gaining an Oscar is intolerant to a Malayali woman for doing such roles.

Furthermore, the actress also added how she is glad to see various people, including men defending the scene and integrity of the film, highlighting how there is hope for the present generation.

For those unaware, the Payal Kapadia movie, All We Imagine As Lights starring Kani Kusruti and Divya Prabha in the lead roles features the latter in nudity. The scenes that were leaked on the internet had apparently gone viral, launching a string of comments against the actress and making a discourse.

Talking about the people who reacted, the actress also said, “Those who shared the leaked videos comprise 10 percent of the population, and I don't understand their mindset. As Malayalis, we are also part of the CBFC, which had given us the approval.”

“As an actor, I do scripts I am convinced about, and I was totally convinced about my character in All We Imagine As Light. Some people criticized me, saying that I did the nude scene for fame. I have won several awards and have also been part of critically acclaimed movies. I don't think I need to strip naked to earn fame,” the actress concluded.

Advertisement

The movie All We Imagine As Light is a drama movie first film from India to compete in the main competition of the Cannes Film Festival and win the Grand Prix. The movie features the tale of two Malayali nurses who reside in Mumbai with actors Chhaya Kadam and Hridhu Haroon also playing lead roles.

ALSO READ: PHOTOS: Ajith Kumar looks majestic as ever appearing in his racer outfit at F1 circuit in Spain