Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba's Sunny Kaushal reacts to being addressed as Vicky Kaushal's brother: 'I know my reality’

Nowadays, Sunny Kaushal is busy promoting his latest feature film, Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba, co-starring Taapsee Pannu and Vikrant Massey in pivotal roles. While the actor is receiving praise for his acting chops in the romantic thriller, Sunny is often tagged as the brother of Vicky Kaushal, despite his own achievements and work in the industry.

In a candid chat with Zoom, Sunny Kaushal reacted to being part of the film family and being recognized as the younger brother of Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal. The Shiddat actor highlighted that he doesn't pay attention to such comments and is well versed with his reality. Sunny said, "I don't pay attention to them. I know my reality. I know where we've come from. So, I really don't pay attention to what people are assuming.”

The 33-year-old added that he is very proud of Vicky's achievements and talked about their strong bond and camaraderie. Sunny asserted feeling proud of Vicky and mentioned how he has been vocal about it. The Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga actor revealed that he and his actor brother are just one year and four months apart.

He went on to say that they even went for auditions and did theater together. Opening up more about his bond with the Bad Newz actor, Sunny Kaushal expressed feeling really proud to see his brother achieve success in the industry.

Sunny further concluded his thoughts by saying that the love he and his brother receive and what they have seen each other achieve in their respective careers are far above all such tags, opinions, and everything.

When the actor was asked about Bad Newz actor's reaction to watching his latest film, Sunny quickly replied, “Vicky absolutely loved it. He was very pleasantly surprised because he loved it. Actually, he was a fan of part one (Hasseen Dillruba), so he was waiting to see part two.”

For the uninitiated, the young actor has been active in the industry for quite some time and has worked in movies like Shiddat, Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga, Hurdang, and Mili, along with the Kabir Khan-directed web series The Forgotten Army: Azadi Ke Liye.

Sunny Kaushal's latest venture, Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba, is available to stream on Netflix. It is the sequel to the 2020 movie Haseen Dillruba, starring Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey, and Harshvardhan Rane.

