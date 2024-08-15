Shah Rukh Khan admits he does not have an agent in Hollywood; says, 'I just want an Indian story…’

Shah Rukh Khan is currently in the spotlight for his appearance at the Locarno Film Festival, where he received the esteemed Pardo alla Carriera Ascona-Locarno Tourism award. For over 30 years, this iconic actor has dominated the Indian film scene with an impressive portfolio of nearly 100 films, yet he has yet to venture into Hollywood. When questioned about a potential opportunity in Hollywood, King Khan humorously responded, “Speak English well enough.”

In a recent chat with Variety, the Indian superstar opened up about his dreams of breaking into Hollywood and why he hasn't yet made the leap into the American film scene. He acknowledged that Hollywood is the largest and most influential film industry globally but emphasized that any role he takes on must be deserving of the admiration and affection he has received from his Indian fans.

The Baadshah of Bollywood says, “And, I don’t want to sound uppity, but it should be a role worthy of the status the Indian audience has given me. It should not let down. I come across as very flippant and happy-go-lucky, but I fully respect and realise the amount of adulation I have, how people adore me. People look up to what I do. People have given me too much respect. People have given me and my family everything that I have, people of India and all around the world, Indians and people from the subcontinent.”

Advertisement

Shah Rukh Khan shared that he hasn't received any Hollywood roles that he felt were too good to pass up. He expressed his aspirations to bring Indian cinema to a wider global audience, emphasizing that he simply wants to contribute to that vision. The Pathaan actor says, “I don't have an agent there (Hollywood). I’ve not also gone looking for it, to be honest. My dream is to get that one Indian film to be seen with the kind of audience that a big Hollywood film is seen, whether I’m part of it as an actor, as a light man, as a producer, as a writer, as a presenter. I just want an Indian story to be accepted worldwide, and hopefully I can be a small part of it.”

The 57-year-old is currently the biggest crowd puller in the Indian cinema. The actor marked his second innings last year with Pathaan, Jawan and Dunki after taking a sabbatical of 5 years. The three movies went on to collect a sum of Rs 2500 crore at the global box office and turned out to be a historic comeback for any actor.

Advertisement

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan is next doing an action film with Sujoy Ghosh, titled King. The movie will mark the big screen debut of his daughter-actor Suhana Khan. King is reportedly going on the floors by the end of 2024 and expected to hit the screens next year.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates!

ALSO READ: Vedaa Final Advance Bookings: John Abraham and Sharvari film sells only 22000 tickets in top chains for Independence Day; Audience shows lack of urgency