Sunny Kaushal reacts to dating rumors with Sharvari; reveals shipping Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol: 'For the longest time I...'

Sunny Kaushal was recently seen in the movie Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba. On the personal front, he has been rumored to be dating his former co-star Sharvari Wagh for quite some time. In a recent interview, Sunny reacted to these speculations as well as fans shipping them together. He revealed that he also used to ship people like Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol and thought that they were a real-life couple for a long time.

In a recent conversation with Zoom, Sunny Kaushal was asked about his reaction to people shipping him and Sharvari together. In response, he said, “I think it's sweet.. people shipping co-actors together and friends together.”

Sunny mentioned that he used to ship actors together when he was a kid. When asked if he meant people like Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol, the actor stated, “Ya, we have grown up doing that. I think for the longest time I felt that they're.. like when you're a kid you don't know, they're real life couples.”

Sunny found it interesting to be experiencing the same thing. He mentioned how it was all in fun and it was a way of fans showing their love for them since they took out time and made posts while shipping the actors together.

On being asked if he was single and not dating anybody, Sunny answered in the affirmative. Regarding his reaction to many people assuming that he and Sharvari were dating, the actor mentioned that they laughed about it since what else they could do.

Sunny Kaushal and Shavari often showcase their support for each other’s projects on social media. Earlier, Sunny gave a shout out to the actress’ upcoming film Vedaa. And recently, she praised his work in the film Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba.

Sharvari penned a review of the romantic thriller on her Instagram Stories and showered love on his performance as well as his co-stars Taapsee Pannu and Vikrant Massey.

She wrote, "What an exciting watch! I was at the edge of my sofa! @sunsunnykhez Incredible performance!! @taapsee @vikrantmassey The 3 of y'all hit it outta the park! @netflix in @kanika.d Big Congratulations." Sunny expressed his gratitude using the cute nickname “Sharu” he had for her.

