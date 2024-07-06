EXCLUSIVE: Mukesh Chhabra recalls getting doubted for casting Vicky Kaushal in Masaan; lauds actor for his charm, hard work

Vicky Kaushal started his acting career in 2012 with Gangs of Wasseypur, but it was Masaan in 2015 which helped him gain the public's attention. After that, he went from strength to strength with roles in films like Raazi, Lust Stories, Sanju, Manmarziyaan, Uri: The Surgical Strike, and the most recent ones being Sardar Udham, Sam Bahadur and Dunki.

Apart from all the talent that he possesses, there's a great amount of struggle and perseverance that has played its part in his success. During an exclusive podcast with Pinkvilla, casting director-filmmaker Mukesh Chhabra opened up about the hard work Vicky has done in his struggling days and shared that he "personally" took his auditions for films like Masaan, Raman Raghav 2.0 and Sanju.

Mukesh Chhabra on Vicky Kaushal's charm, dedication and hard work

Mukesh Chhabra praised Vicky Kaushal for his dedication and hard work as an actor and said that he has always been a passionate actor. The casting director-filmmaker noted that he has personally been a part of Vicky's auditions for Raman Raghav 2.0, Masaan, and Sanju and has closely witnessed him perform over the years.

Chhabra also recalled the time when Vicky was cast for the lead role in Masaan, and he was told by industry people, "Arey yaar kisko hero ke role mein cast kar diya (Hey buddy, why did you cast a guy like him as a hero?" he said while quoting the people.

Advertisement

The Dil Bechara director added that you can't predict anyone's future while adding that Vicky was so charming and hard-working that he proved everyone wrong because of his talent, honesty, and sincerity. He also lauded Rajkummar Rao and Ayushmann Khurrana, mentioning that they have achieved success only because of their hard work.

Vicky Kaushal's work front

Vicky Kaushal is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Bad Newz, which features him as the lead alongside Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk. His song Tauba Tauba from the film has already become a rage and is trending on social media. The film is directed by Anand Tiwari and is slated to release on July 19, 2024.

Vicky will also be seen in the much-awaited historical drama Chhava. Directed by Laxman Utekar, the film has Rashmika Mandanna as his lead heroine.

ALSO READ: Netizens manifest Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif’s dance song after being blown away by his moves in Bad Newz’s Tauba Tauba: ‘Take all my money’