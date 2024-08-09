WATCH: Angry Taapsee Pannu says ‘mujhpe chadhiye mat’ to paparazzi after Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba screening: ‘Aap mujhe dara rahe hai’

Taapsee Pannu cannot stand by the shutterbugs and it’s a known fact. The actress has once again lost her cool at them during the premiere of her upcoming Netflix title Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba. Taapsee was exiting the theatre premises when a person with a camera tried to take a close click of her leaving the 37-year-old visibly intimidated and scared.

She was quick to say it out loud, “Aap chadhiye mat. Aap chadhh ke aayenge toh aap mujhe daraa rahe hai (Don't come too close to me. If you are doing that, you are scaring me)." As soon as Taapsee reached her car, the other people surrounding her asked the man to apologize to her which he warmly did.

A paparazzi made sure to inform black-and-red donned Taapsee Pannu that the man had apologized and the actress replied, ‘Thank you’. Watch the viral video here:-

The internet was quick to react to Taapsee’s behavior and as usual many labeled her as ‘new Jaya Bachchan in the making’. One user asserted, “Maza to tab hai jab Madame ke aate hi saare paparazzi ulta face karke ignore karain (It’ll be a sight to hold when she’ll arrive and the entire paparazzi will ignore her bu turning their backs on jer face). Another user added, “Something is really wrong with her.”

Advertisement

Time and again Taapsee has spoken about her equation with paparazzi and most recently while speaking to Fever FM, the actress said that she isn’t willing to be apologetic about her privilege. She added, "Mujhe ye cheezein picturein laa ke nahi de rahi (These things aren't fetching me films). My films speak for themselves…. I don't call them media. Media is not supposed to desperately put out lines or videos jiss pe bas click karna pade (that are clickbait).”

On the work front, Taapsee will be next seen as Rani in her much-awaited Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba alongside Vikrant Massey, Sunny Kaushal, and Jimmy Shergill. A sequel to Haseen Dilruba, this romantic thriller will stream on August 9 on Netflix. She then has Mudassar Aziz’s Khel Khel Mein in her kitty.

Also starring Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor, Fardeen Khan, and Ammy Virk, Khel is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Vipul D Shah, Ashwin Varde, Rajesh Bahl, Shashikant Sinha and Ajay Rai. This will be an August 15 release.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Taapsee Pannu reveals buying a house in Denmark with husband Mathias Boe: ‘Both of us cannot stay at one place…’