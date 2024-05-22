PIC: Ajay Devgn strikes a pose with Singham Again co-actor; latter says 'I am over the moon'

Ajay Devgn's upcoming film Singham Again is among the most awaited Bollywood films of 2024. The actor along with Jackie Shroff, director Rohit Shetty, and the whole team is currently shooting for the movie in Kashmir.

Some stills and videos from the sets of the film recently went viral in which Ajay and Jackie were seen shooting for a fight scene. Now, a co-actor of Ajay Devgn in Singham Again has shared a picture with him from the sets while talking about her work experience with him.

Ajay Devgn's co-actor from Singham Again shares her excitement

Actress Farrhana Bhatt took to X and shared a picture with Singham Again star Ajay Devgn. Along with their picture, an excited Farrhana wrote, that she felt 'over the moon' to be a part of the film. "It is an absolute pleasure to share the screen with @ajaydevgn sir. I'm over the moon to be a part of Singham again Indeed it is one of the best experiences of my career. Alhamdulilah," she wrote.

Fans flooded her tweet with beautiful messages and sent good wishes. "Atta majhi satakli. Great actor. Lucky you" wrote an excited fan while using Ajay's popular dialogue from the Singham franchise. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

"Congratulations, Farhana! I am really happy to see your success and improvement. I think it's all because of your hard work. I really hope your role will be more than 5 seconds this time," replied another fan.

Advertisement

A proud fan of Farrhana wrote, "I have always said you are a pride of our Kashmir @Farrhana_bhatt Di, You have again made us proud today. Congratulations on being part of #Singham Di @ajaydevgn @iamrohitshetty."

More about Singham Again

Singham Again is the third part of the super-hit Singham franchise and 5th installment of Rohit Shetty's cop universe. Apart from Ajay and Jackie, the film also stars Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Kareena Kapoor, and Arjun Kapoor in important roles. The film is expected to be released on August 15, 2024, but reports suggest that it may get pushed to Diwali this year.

With an impressive ensemble cast, the movie is expected to make big bucks at the box office.

ALSO READ: Singham Again: Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty spend time with Jawans in Kashmir amid shoot schedule; WATCH