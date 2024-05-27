PIC: Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor beam with joy as they happily pose with KKR's IPL trophy; 'We won'

Shah Rukh Khan's team Kolkata Knight Riders emerged as the winner of IPL 2024. They had a smooth win against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday, May 27 at the Chepauk Stadium, Chennai. After the victory, apart from fans, Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, and Shanaya Kapoor shared several Instagram Stories to express their happiness.

A while ago, the best friends Suhana, Ananya, and Shanaya shared a picture with KKR's IPL trophy on their social media accounts.

Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, and Shanaya Kapoor are all hearts posing with KKR's IPL trophy

A while ago, Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor shared a picture of themselves along with Suhana Khan from a seemingly after party of Kolkata Knight Riders as the team lifted the trophy of IPL 2024.

The trio posed happily with the trophy as they faced the camera. Shanaya wore a black dress while Ananya and Suhana chose orange and blue outfits respectively. Reacting to it, Suhana dropped purple hearts.

Sharing the pictures, Ananya and Shanaya wrote, "We won." Have a look:

Shah Rukh Khan reveals what happens inside KKR meetings

In a chat with Star Sports India, Shah Rukh Khan praised the former cricketer and present KKR mentor Gautam Gambhir and shared some fun moments from the dressing room.

SRK said, “We have a rule: whenever I go to team meetings, the discussion is always that everyone will play however they want, but this time let’s make Gautam dance. He has been kind. Out of the three times we have been together, he has come twice. But that was a day match, and the matches were in the morning, but we will get there.”

He further added that they talk with each other about their losses and wins, laugh also, and there are one or two team owners with whom they don’t do this. "They take it personally. Most of us old owners we talk to each other and discuss whether it was a good day or a bad day," he shared.

Ananya Panday and Suhana Khan's work front

Ananya will soon be seen in Call Me Bae. The series will be released on Amazon Prime Video on September 6, 2024. Created by Ishita Moitra and helmed by director Collin D’cunha, the series also features Vir Das, Gurfateh Pirzada, Varun Sood, Vihaan Samat, Muskkkaan Jaferi, Niharika Lyra Dutt, Lisa Mishra, and Mini Mathur.

On the other hand, Suhana who made her acting debut with The Archies, will be seen alongside her father Shah Rukh Khan in the upcoming film King.

