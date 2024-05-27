Call Me Bae: Ananya Panday's debut series gets a release date; here's when it will stream

Ananya Panday is one of the most loved and adored actresses in Bollywood. Panday has proven time and again that she's here to make her mark, and her choice of movies reflects that. After gaining acclaim in films, the actress is all set to make her series debut with Call Me Bae, and the makers have finally announced the release date. Scroll down to read

When and where to watch Ananya Panday's debut series Call Me Bae

Taking to Instagram, Karan Johar dropped a new poster of Ananya Panday from her debut web series titled Call Me Bae along with the release date. The highly anticipated show will stream on Amazon Prime Video from September 6, 2024.

Have a look at the post here:

About Call Me Bae

The upcoming series Call Me Bae is created by Ishita Moitra and helmed by director Collin D’cunha. Alongside Ananya Panday, the show boasts an ensemble cast including Vir Das, Gurfateh Pirzada, Varun Sood, Vihaan Samat, Muskkkaan Jaferi, Niharika Lyra Dutt, Lisa Mishra, and Mini Mathur. Penning the captivating narrative are writers Ishita Moitra, Samina Motlekar, and Rohit Nair. Under the banner of Dharmatic Entertainment Pvt Ltd, the series is produced by the talented trio Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra. Call Me Bae is slated to stream on Amazon Prime Video from September 6.

Ananya Panday on the work front

The actress was last seen in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. The film also starred Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav in the lead. The title of the film is based on the name of the same song from Baar Baar Dekho (2016). Set in Mumbai, this refreshing narrative of three friends was directed by debutant director Arjun Varain Singh and the creative force, known for exploring different aspects of friendship, Excel Entertainment's Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar in association with Tiger Baby's Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar.

Apart from Call Me Bae, Ananya has a couple of other exciting projects and one of them is Vikramaditya Motwane’s next. She is also said to be doing a film with Akshay Kumar.

