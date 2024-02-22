PIC: Arjun Kapoor shares what happened when he met The Night Manager Aditya Roy Kapur at sunset

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani’s wedding was as dreamy as it could get. The couple looked beautiful together in their designer ensembles as they tied the knot overlooking the pristine beach. The attendance of multiple Bollywood actors made the event glamorous and starry. On their big day, Arjun Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur united and had a blast together. A while ago, the Gunday actor shared what happened when he met The Night Manager at sunset.

Arjun Kapoor captures Aditya Roy Kapur capturing the sunset at Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani’s wedding

When Arjun Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur joined forces and graced the latest season of Karan Johar’s chat show, Koffee With Karan, a lot of fun was had. The camaraderie with a touch of wit and a whole lot of roasting was savored well by the audience. Well, something similar happened when Kapoor and Kapur again crossed paths at Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani’s wedding in Goa.

A while ago, the Half Girlfriend actor shared a picture of The Night Manager star capturing the beautiful sunset at the celebrity wedding. In the snapshot, Aditya was dressed in an ivory chikankari kurta and rocked a pair of sunglasses. He can also be seen wearing a garland, probably to welcome the guests to the wedding. As he took the photo of the couple getting hitched in the backdrop of the setting sun, Arjun took his picture. Sharing the glimpse of his bro, Kapoor penned, “When you meet The Night Manager at sunset.”

Arjun Kapoor congratulates Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani on their wedding

After the newly married couple dropped official images from their big day, several big celebs took to social media and wished them well. Among them was Arjun Kapoor, who reposted their photos and extended his heartfelt congratulations to Rakul and Jackky. In his note, the 2 States actor wrote, “So so happy for both u. After spending so much time with both of you, I can safely say you guys definitely are made for each other. Congratulations and may you live happily ever after.”

