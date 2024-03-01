PIC: Handwritten letters by Ambanis and Merchants for guests at Anant-Radhika's pre-wedding celebrations go viral

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities are going on in full swing in Jamnagar. The guest list is filled with VIPs, including Bollywood and international celebrities, sports icons, and successful business moguls. Everyone is soaking up the incredible atmosphere of India's grandest wedding festivities. Meanwhile, we have come across special handwritten letters by Radhika-Anant and their parents Nita Ambani-Mukesh Ambani and Shaila Merchant-Viren Merchant for the guests.

The handwritten letters by Ambanis and Merchants for guests

The handwritten letters by Radhika Merchant-Anant Ambani, Nita Ambani-Mukesh Ambani, and Shaila Merchant-Viren Merchant for guests have gone viral. The letters have special messages written for the guests encouraging them to enjoy every moment to the fullest. At the same time, the letters request them to refrain from clicking pictures on animal sites to ensure safety.

Radhika Merchant-Anant Ambani's handwritten letter for guests

Radhika and Anant's letter reads, "Thank you for joining us for our pre-wedding festivities and making this start to our lives all the more special. These moments that we will share together are deeply precious to us. We are happy for you to take photographs at the events but do enjoy each moment to its fullest. Our event photographers will cover the celebrations comprehensively and we will make sure to share your photos with you after the events. However, we do have a small request. Please refrain from taking photos or videos around the animals. Photography is restricted at all animal sites to ensure human and animal safety. Thank you for your understanding and cooperation. We can't wait to celebrate with you and create memories for a lifetime. With lots of love, Radhika & Anant."

Parents, Nita Ambani-Mukesh Ambani, and Shaila Merchant-Viren Merchant's handwritten letter for guests:

"We are overjoyed to have you join us at our home in Jamnagar, for Radhika and Anant's pre-wedding celebrations. Over the next three days, we hope to share with you a sense of adventure, wonder, and joy! As Radhika and Anant begin their journey together, your presence and blessings mean the world to them and us. For your convenience, we have attached a detailed itinerary and a guest handbook. Our team is at your service 24x7. To ensure that your stay in Jamnagar is pleasant and comfortable. Please reach out to them for any assistance and support. We look forward to share unforgettable moments with you, surrounded by the laughter of friends, the love of family, the blessings of elders, and the wonders of nature. With love and best wishes. Nita & Mukesh Ambani, Shaila & Viren Merchant."

