Internet is currently obsessing over the ‘Me at 21’ trend. Everyone has been hopping on this trend and sharing pictures of them when they were 21 years old. Since yesterday several Bollywood actors like Kajol and Priyanka Chopra have shared their pictures and taken us all on a nostalgic trip and today it is Kareena Kapoor Khan who has become a part of this trend as she shared a picture with Shah Rukh Khan.

Kareena Kapoor shares a still from her film Asoka with Shah Rukh Khan

Taking to her Instagram stories, Kareena Kapoor Khan today hopped on the ‘Me At 21’ challenge. She shared two pictures of her from when she was 21. The first still is of the actress and Shah Rukh Khan from their movie Asoka. This picture will take you back in time and get you nostalgic. Sharing this picture she wrote, ‘feeling 21 this morning’.

The next still too is from Asoka. This one is a closeup of the actress in her getup from the film. She shared this picture by writing 21 with a red heart emoji.

Check it out:

Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer The Crew’s teaser released yesterday

On February 2, the makers and the cast of The Crew took to their social media handles and dropped the promo of the highly-anticipated film. The video begins with a funny background score of ‘Choli Ke Peeche’ followed by a voiceover by the Captain that assures that their crew will take care of them. Nonetheless, he instructs the audience to tie the ‘Choli Ki Peti’ tightly so that one’s heart doesn’t pop out!

The video then gives a glimpse of the leading ladies Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Kriti Sanon looking stylish in their aircrew uniforms. The trio stuns in a red blazer and skirt with stroller bags in their hands and black flight attendant hats. Directed by Rajesh Krishnan, the film is scheduled to hit the theaters on March 29, 2024. Notably, the film will also star Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma in the special appearances.

Check out the teaser:

The Crew is set against the backdrop of the airline industry. Notably, in an interview with India Today last year, Kareena Kapoor spilled the beans on the film had called it ‘a cool space of comedy, heist and typical commercial masala film with three women in the lead.’

