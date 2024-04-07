PIC: Priyanka Chopra can’t get over daughter Malti Marie enjoying her favorite chocolate ice cream

It won’t be wrong to say that Priyanka Chopra is obsessed with her daughter Malti Marie. More often than not, the mother-daughter duo is spotted spending precious time together and making memories that will last a lifetime. The Indian actress also recently brought her child and husband Nick Jonas to India to celebrate Holi with them and attended the roka ceremony of her brother. PeeCee and Malti also matched their outfits for the event. Now, the actress has dropped an adorable image of the little one.

Priyanka Chopra obsesses over her daughter Malti Marie relishing an ice cream

Priyanka Chopra Jonas’s Instagram is currently flooded with images of her daughter Malti Marie Jonas and husband Nick Jonas. The Mother-daughter duo often spend some quality time with each other, be it seeking the blessings of the Almighty, playing at the beach, or jumping in puddles together. Minutes ago, PeeCee took the little one for a weekend stroll in the city and let her enjoy a scoop of her favorite chocolate ice cream.

Taking to her Instagram stories, the Dil Dhadakne Do actress shared an image of the little one in action, making everyone go ‘awww’. While the child was engrossed in having the dessert with an ice cream cone in one hand and a spoon in the other, Chopra was quick to capture the moment and share it online with multiple emojis. Don’t miss fashionista Malti’s sunglasses.

Take a look:

Priyanka Chopra’s work front

After her Hindi debut with The Hero: Love Story of a Spy in 2003, Priyanka has managed to create an impressive filmography boasting films like Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Krrish, Don, Fashion, Bajirao Mastani, Mary Kom, Gunday and many more. While working in Bollywood, she flew to LA to carve a niche for herself in Hollywood and made her debut alongside Dwayne Johnson in Baywatch and proceeded to star in several Hollywood movies and TV shows including Isn't It Romantic.

She even graduated to produce projects like The Sky Is Pink, The White Tiger, To Kill a Tiger, and more. PC is currently working on her upcoming American action-comedy film Heads of State.

