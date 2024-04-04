PIC: Priyanka Chopra resumes working on Heads Of State after vacation in India with Nick Jonas and daughter Malti

Last month, Priyanka Chopra was in India with her husband Nick Jonas, and daughter Malti Marie, having a great family time. After fulfilling a work commitment, she went to seek blessings in Ayodhya and enjoyed Holi with the entire clan. She also attended the roka ceremony of her brother Siddharth Chopra with fiancée Neelam Upadhyaya.

Soon after, the Chopra-Jonas family returned to LA and got back to work. A while ago, PeeCee gave a glimpse of the script of her next project.

Priyanka Chopra gets back at work after vacationing in India with Nick Jonas and Malti Marie

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is back home in Los Angeles after having a blast with her fam-jam in India. She was here to get her brother hitched with fiancé Neelam Upadhyaya. After relishing Indian food and donning desi attires, she flew home with Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie. After enjoying the spatter of LA rain, the actress returns to doing what she does best.

Minutes ago, she took to her Instagram stories and posted a picture of the script of her next Hollywood film, Heads Of State. The page had the film's title and mentioned that it was written by Harrison Query. It also has the PC's name watermarked on it. Sharing the image, she wrote, "And we're back."

Take a look:

Priyanka Chopra announced her association with Born Hungry as a producer

Just one day ago, the Bajirao Mastani actress made a huge announcement on social media. She shared her collaboration with Barry Avrich's upcoming documentary titled Born Hungry. Sharing the good news, she wrote, "Aligning with stories and filmmakers that have the ability to move the audience by having a unique point of view is what we always look for at @purplepebblepictures. @barryavrich22's new feature documentary, Born Hungry is exactly that. I was so moved by Sash's incredible story of resilience and determination, and also that it is an amazing rendition of an extremely sensitive story, it was a no-brainer for us to collaborate. We cannot wait to share this story with you."

In the past, she has also produced The White Tiger and To Kill a Tiger. The actress will also be narrating in the wildlife documentary called Tiger.

