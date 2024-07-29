PIC: Priyanka Chopra gives Monday Motivation to fans as she wakes up at 4:30 AM

Global icon Priyanka Chopra, who is filming for her upcoming film, The Bluff in Australia these days, often shares glimpses of her busy schedule amid the shoot.

From Priyanka celebrating her mom Madhu Chopra's birthday there to the actress spending time with her daughter, Malti Marie, we have seen it all. Priyanka's new Instagram story is the latest addition to her work diaries.

Priyanka Chopra's hazy morning start

On July 29, Priyanka Chopra shared a sneak peek of herself on Instagram. In her Instagram story, Priyanka can be seen chilling in a relaxing mode as she gets ready for her routine for the day.

In the photo, PeeCee has a sheet mask applied on her face as she keeps her eyes closed during the moment. She is wearing a white outfit in it.

Going by her picture, the 42-year-old actress woke up early in the morning, thanks to her alarm.

In her caption, Priyanka wrote, "When the alarm wakes you up at 4:30 am." She used the hashtag #MondayMotivation in the post.

Take a look at the screenshot of Priyanka Chopra's Instagram story here:

Priyanka Chopra's work diaries in Australia

Recently, Priyanka Chopra shared some visuals of her homemade food cooked by her mom, Madhu Chopra as she returned from the sets of The Bluff. "When you come home to mom after a long days shoot," her caption read back then.

Meanwhile, PeeCee also took her mom, Madhu and daughter, Malti to a whale-watching experience. She posted a series of pictures on Instagram in which she was posing with both of them in their respective clicks.

Priyanka Chopra's work front

Priyanka Chopra's The Bluff is directed by Frank E. Flowers. It also stars Karl Urban, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Safia Oakley-Green and Vedanten Naidoo in crucial roles. Flowers has co-written the script with Joe Ballarini.

While the release date of the film is under wraps, it will be premiered on Amazon Prime Video in over 240 countries and territories worldwide.

Priyanka also has an American action-comedy film, Heads of State in her kitty. She was last seen in Love Again in 2023.

