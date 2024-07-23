Priyanka Chopra gives peek into delicious homemade food by mother Madhu Chopra after ‘long days shoot'; PIC

Priyanka Chopra is currently shooting for her upcoming movie, The Bluff. The actress recently celebrated her birthday on the film set. Despite her busy schedules, the actress is having a great time as she is accompanied by her daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, and her mother Madhu Chopra.

It was just a few hours back the actress offered glimpses of her whale-watching adventure with her mother and daughter. Now recently, Priyanka shared a photo of homemade food after a long shoot.

Priyanka Chopra enjoys homemade food made by her mother Madhu Chopra

Today, on July 23, a while back, Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram stories and shared a photograph of scrumptious homemade food made by her mother. In the photo shared, we can see a bowl filled with green curry and chapati beside it.

Expressing happiness over the same, the actress shared, "When you come home to mom after a long days shoot (followed by a red-heart eye emoji) @drmadhuakhourichopra"

Priyanka Chopra goes whale-watching with mother Madhu Chopra and daughter Malti Marie

It is worth mentioning that on July 22, Priyanka shared a series of pictures and videos from her whale-watching adventure. In the first photo, she was seen standing on her ferry’s deck with her daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, in her arms. The next slide showed the actress posing alongside her mother, while the little munchkin looked towards the water.

The post continued with a couple of videos showcasing whales swimming in the ocean and a beautiful sunset. One of the family pictures showed the Desi Girl showing something to her daughter while she looked at her hands carefully. A couple of photographs showed Priyanka’s solo stills, wherein in one of the pictures she relished cookies and fruits.

The multi-picture post concluded with Malti’s glimpse as she was sitting close to stuffed toys owned by her. In the caption, Priyanka wrote, “Whale watching made so much fun and easy.”

Priyanka Chopra and her husband, Nick Jonas, were recently in India for the wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. After marking their prestigious presence, the couple went back to their professional commitments, with the actress continuing the shoot of The Bluff in Australia.

The movie also stars Karl Urban, Ismael Cruz Cordova, Safia Oakley-Green, and Vedanten Naidoo. It is a collaboration between Amazon MGM Studios and Anthony and Joe Russo’s AGBO.

