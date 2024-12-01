PIC: Pyaar Ka Punchnama actress Sonnalli Seygall & her husband Ashesh Sajnani name their daughter Shukar, call her ‘miracle of abundance’

Actress Sonnalli Seygall, who has been making her fans go gaga with her maternity shoot, recently welcomed her first child, a daughter, on November 27, 2024. A while ago, she took to her social media handle and revealed naming her little girl Shukar A Sajnani.

In a heartwarming post, Pyaar Ka Punchnama actress Sonnalli Seygall revealed the name of her daughter, Shukar A Sajnani. She also dropped the first glimpse of the baby. The monochrome image she dropped online showcases the little feet of the newborn, which are lovingly being embraced by Sonnalli and her husband, Ashesh Sajnani. Seems like the daddy dearest has also gotten the name of his daughter inked on his wrist in Devanagari script.

As she dropped the lovely family pictures, Sonnalli also introduced their little daughter to the world. In her post, she wrote, “Introducing our beautiful daughter, Shukar—a name that embodies the gratitude we’ve carried in our hearts throughout our lives. She is our little miracle, a living testament to the abundance of love, joy, and blessings that surround us."

The Jai Mummy Di actress continued her note by calling her ‘miracle of abundance’. “May she grow to always recognize the beauty in each moment and live a life filled with thankfulness, just as she has been a blessing beyond words to us. Welcome to the world, our Shukar—our miracle of abundance,” concluded Seygall.

A couple of months ago, the couple dropped a cute post announcing to the world about their first pregnancy. While both the parents took an active part in the photo shoot, they were joined by their loving pet dog, Shamsher, who seemed equally excited about the arrival of the baby.

The expressed in the note, “From beer bottles to baby bottles… Ashesh’s life is about to change! As for me, some things stay the same. Was eating for 1… now eating for 2! Meanwhile, Shamsher is taking notes on how to be a good big brother. Overjoyed & Grateful. Keep us in your prayers. December 2024 (baby) coming !”

