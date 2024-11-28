Pyaar Ka Punchnama actress Sonnalli Seygall’s husband cannot stop dancing as they welcome a baby girl; don’t miss little one’s cute cry: WATCH

Bollywood actress Sonnalli Seygall is over the moon as she recently stepped into motherhood! The actress welcomed her little bundle of joy last evening at a Mumbai hospital. Her husband, Ashesh Sajnani, beaming with joy, couldn’t contain his excitement at becoming a father and even shared a video of his happy dance. In the clip, the adorable sound of their baby’s first cry adds an extra dose of sweetness to the moment.

On November 28, Sonnalli Seygall’s husband, Ashesh Sajnani, shared an adorable video on Instagram stories, where he’s seen dancing in the hospital room, dressed in a red hospital dress, head cap, and mask, after welcoming their baby girl. The heartwarming clip also captures the sweet sound of their daughter’s first cry, making the moment even more special. We can truly feel Ashesh’s excitement!

Check out the adorable video right below!

The power couple are thrilled with the arrival of their baby girl. A spokesperson said, "The couple is overjoyed with the arrival of their baby girl. Both mother and baby are healthy and doing well. This is the most special day of their lives, and they are filled with gratitude for all the love and support they've received."

Sonnalli Seygall and Ashesh Sajnani, who tied the knot in June last year, shared the joyful news of expecting their first child in August. Now, with the arrival of their baby girl, they’re over the moon and excited to embark on this new chapter of their lives.

Advertisement

On the work front, Sonnalli has made a mark with memorable roles in films like Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, and Jai Mummy Di. She has also earned praise for her performances in web series such as Illegal - Justice, Out of Order, and Anamika.

ALSO READ: Pyaar Ka Punchnama actress Sonnalli Seygall's Baby Bump PIC from dreamy babymoon in Switzerland will leave you awestruck