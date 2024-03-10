PIC: Rajkummar Rao shares heartfelt post on mother's 8th death anniversary; Ayushmann Khurrana, Vikrant Massey react

Rajkummar Rao is one of the finest actors in the Bollywood industry. He has a huge fan following on his social media and often shares pictures and videos from his personal life. The actor who has always been vocal about his affection for his late mother, Kamlesh Yadav, shared a heartfelt post on her 8th death anniversary.

Rajkummar Rao shares emotional post on his mother's death anniversary

On March 10, Rajkummar Rao took to his Instagram account and shared a picture from his wedding to Patralekhaa in 2021, where he is seen sitting in front of a photo of his late mother and blowing a kiss at her.

Sharing the photo, the actor wrote, “You will always be the best mother in this world Maa. I know your blessings are always with me. Miss you every day. I love you forever.” In response to the post, Ayushmann Khurrana dropped a red heart while Vikrant Massey commented with a red heart and a Nazar Amulet emoji. Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub and Samiksha Pednekar dropped heart emojis and Rasika Dugal shared folded hand emojis.

Have a look:

For the unversed, Rajkummar's mother passed away in 2016 while the actor was shooting for Newton.

Advertisement

Last year, the actor shared a throwback picture and wrote a heartfelt message for his mother. A part of his note read, “It's been 5 years, Maa since you left us, but, there has not even been a single day since, wherein, I haven't felt your presence. Nothing in this world would have been possible for me without your blessings and I know your blessings are still there with me..."

During his appearance on Amitabh Bachchan's Kaun Banega Crorepati 13, Rao opened up about his mother's demise. He shared, “When I was shooting for Newton, I got the news that she is no more. She was never able to come to Mumbai but she used to say that I want to meet you (Amitabh) once. So when she died, I felt really guilty that I wasn't able to get her to meet you. That very night when (she died), I contacted you and told you about it."

Rajkummar Rao's professional front

Work-wise, Rajkummar has exciting projects lined up. He has Sri, Mr And Mrs Mahi, Stree 2, and Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video.

ALSO READ: Did you know Taapsee Pannu shot hilarious paratha recipe scene in Dunki in single take? Actress recalls