PIC: Salman Khan extends warm birthday wish to choreographer Saajan Singh; latter reacts

Superstar Salman Khan not only mesmerizes fans with his natural acting skills but also his humanity melts our hearts. The actor enjoys a huge fan following on his social media account and never forgets to post pictures and videos of his loved ones on their special days. Likewise, he took to his Instagram and extended a warm birthday wish to choreographer Saajan Singh.

Salman Khan's birthday wish for choreographer Saajan Singh

On March 11, Salman Khan took to his Instagram account and shared a picture with the choreographer Saajan Singh. The actor can be seen posing together with the birthday and in the caption he wrote, "Happy Bday Saajan!" and tagged his Instagram account "@saajan_singh23"

Reacting to Salman's post, Saajan commented, "Thank you SIR means a lot"

Salman Khan's work front

Salman Khan was last seen in Tiger 3 along with Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. He will be next seen in The Bull, directed by Vishnuvardhan and produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. Tiger Vs Pathaan, one of the most exciting upcoming YRF projects featuring him alongside Shah Rukh Khan, is also on the cards.

Recently, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Salman Khan, Sajid Nadiadwala, and AR Murugadoss teamed up on an action thriller that is expected to hit the big screens on Eid 2025.

According to our sources close to the development, Sajid Nadiadwala has roped in AR Murugadoss to direct Salman Khan in a big-ticket action entertainer that is targeting to hit the big screen during the Eid 2025 weekend.

“Salman Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala have been discussing a probable collaboration for a while now. When Sajid Nadiadwala and AR Murugadoss discussed this subject, the only name that came to their mind was Salman Khan, and when the producer discussed the film with Salman, it was an instant yes from the superstar,” revealed a source close to the development, adding further that it’s a global action entertainer which will be shot at multiple countries over through 2024.

Meanwhile, Salman is also expected to feature in Sohail Khan's ambitious project Sher Khan, which was first announced in 2012.

