PIC: Taapsee, Mathias and Shagun get into 'tourists' mode as they enjoy Paris Olympics 2024 together

Taapsee Pannu and her sarees in Paris have become the talk of the town. The actress married Mathias Boe, a badminton player from Denmark earlier this year. Hence, she went to support him at the ongoing Paris Olympics 2024 as she trained and coached two ace Indian athletes, Chirag Shetty and Satwik Sairajrankireddy.

Since her arrival in the foreign city, Taapsee Pannu has been doing all touristy things like enjoying a street show, eating at local cafes, and going to prominent tourist spots in Paris. A while ago, the Dunki actress also dropped a carousel of images in the city.

Sharing the photos, she penned, “A very touristy day that turned into a crazy athletic showdown. What a thrill to watch the speed and strength of the best in the world LIVE. A classic day in all ways #RaniInParis.”

Joining her in this expedition were her husband, former Olympic medallist and world number one, Mathias Boe, and her sister Shagun Pannu. Boe also took to his Instagram stories and dropped a selfie with the two beautiful women in his life and captioned it, ‘tourists’.

But on August 3, after Chirag Shetty and Satwik Sairajrankireddy’d dismissal from the Olympic Games, Boe announced his retirement. He shared an image with the two young players and penned, “I know the feeling all too well myself. Pushing yourself to the limit everyday, to be in the best shape of your life, and then things doesn’t go as you would have hoped for. I know you guys are gutted, I know how much you wanted to bring a medal back to India, but this time it wasn’t meant to be.”

Announcing his retirement as a coach, Mathias stated, “For me, my coaching days ends here, I’m not going to continue in India or anywhere else, for now at least. I have spend too much time in a badminton hall and it’s also pretty stressful to be a coach, I’m a tired old man.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Taapsee Pannu will be next seen in the sequel to the 2021 film Haseen Dillruba, titled Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba.

