PIC: Taapsee Pannu’s husband Mathias Boe retires as Indian badminton coach after Chirag Shetty, Satwik Sairajrankireddy couldn't win medal at Paris Olympics 2024

Taapsee Pannu is currently at the ongoing Paris Olympics 2024. She has taken over the foreign country with her quirky saree looks to support her husband, badminton player Mathias Boe. The athlete was coaching Indian players Chirag Shetty and Satwiksai Raj Rankireddy.

But after the two ace players exited the international tournament, Pannu’s husband penned a warm note for them. In his lengthy Instagram post, he also announced his retirement as a badminton coach.

Taking to the social media platform, Mathias Boe shared a picture with the two players and penned, “I know the feeling all too well myself. Pushing yourself to the limit everyday, to be in the best shape of your life, and then things doesn’t go as you would have hoped for. I know you guys are gutted, I know how much you wanted to bring a medal back to India, but this time it wasn’t meant to be.”

Encouraging the young players to continue with their hard work, Mathias added, “But you have everything to be proud of, how hard you have worked in this Olympics camp, battling injuries, even taking injections to reduce the pain, that is dedication, that is passion and that is a lot of Heart. You have won so much over the past years and you are going to win so much more in the future.”

Announcing his retirement as a coach, he stated, “For me, my coaching days ends here, I’m not going to continue in India or anywhere else, for now at least. I have spend too much time in a badminton hall and it’s also pretty stressful to be a coach, I’m a tired old man.”

Soon after he dropped the emotional post, his wife Taapsee Pannu took to the comments section to cheer him up. She humorously penned, “But also now u r a married man. U need to take a step back. I need to come back home from work everyday to ready dinner and cleaning in order. So chop chop!”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Taapsee Pannu will be next seen in Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba with Vikrant Massey and Sunny Kaushal.

