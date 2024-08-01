PIC: Zaheer Iqbal is all heart as wifey Sonakshi Sinha decorates room’s wall; says ‘Making it a home’

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal, who have been dating each other for quite a few years, got married in June 2024. The couple have shared adorable glimpses from their wedding functions as well as their married life on social media, much to the delight of the fans. Zaheer has now dropped a picture of Sonakshi decorating a room in their house. He couldn’t stop gushing over his wife as she made it a ‘home.’

Today, August 1, Zaheer Iqbal took to his Instagram Stories and offered a peek into his and Sonakshi Sinha’s domestic lives. In the story, Sonakshi was seen sitting on the bed in their room as she pasted the wallpaper on the wall.

Zaheer was all heart for her as he captioned it, “Making it a home,” accompanied by a heart eyes emoji.

Have a look at Zaheer’s story!

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal tied the knot on June 23 in a civil ceremony at their home. They twinned in white outfits as they signed their marriage papers in the presence of their families and closest friends. They shared their official wedding announcement on Instagram, along with dreamy pictures from the ceremony.

In the caption, they explained why the date was important to them. The statement read, “On this very day, seven years back (23.06.2017) in each others eyes, we saw love in its purest form and decided to hold on to it. Today that love has guided us through all the challenges and triumphs… leading up to this moment… where with the blessings of both our families and both our gods… we are now man and wife.”

After the wedding ceremony, the reception was held at a luxurious venue in Mumbai. Many Bollywood celebrities, like Salman Khan, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chada, Ali Fazal, Rekha, and Sanjay Leela Bhansali, graced the event to join in the happiness of the newlyweds.

Sonakshi and Zaheer celebrated their one-month wedding anniversary on vacation in the Philippines. Talking about it on Instagram, they said, “We celebrated one month of our wedding by doing what we needed to do the most - RECOVER!!!”

