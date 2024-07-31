Sidharth Malhotra drops PIC of ‘kindest soul’ Kiara Advani on her birthday; says, ‘Here is to many more memories together’

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are one of the cutest couples in Bollywood. They set major relationship goals every time they make a public appearance or share glimpses of their quality time on social media. Today, July 31, 2024, marked the 33rd birthday of Kiara and on this special occasion, her husband dropped an inside picture from the celebration and expressed his feelings for her.

Sidharth Malhotra’s love-filled wish for wife Kiara Advani on her birthday

Sidharth Malhotra took to Instagram and shared a beautiful picture of birthday girl Kiara Advani from their celebration together. Wearing a white dress, the actress was seen standing in a living room surrounded by colorful balloons. The decoration in front of her said, “We Love You” while the other balloons had terms like “Happy Birthday” and “Superstar” printed on them.

Kiara posed for the camera with a huge smile on her face, reflecting her happiness and joy on the special day.

In the caption, Sidharth wished her, saying, “Happy Birthday Love, the pic says it all.” Praising her for her kindness, he added, “You’re the kindest soul I know, Here is to many more memories together.”

