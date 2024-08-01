Taapsee Pannu Birthday: When Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba actress ‘couldn’t take her eyes off’ Salman Khan; ‘It was that crazy star-struck moment’

Taapsee Pannu is currently one of the most talented actors in Bollywood. Not only has she delivered various acclaimed performances but also collaborated with some of the biggest names in the industry like Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, and more. Today, August 1, 2024, on the occasion of Taapsee’s 37th birthday, let’s revisit the moment when she revealed that she had a ‘star-struck’ moment on meeting Salman Khan on the sets of Judwaa 2.

When Taapsee Pannu ‘just kept looking’ at Salman Khan on meeting him for the first time

Salman Khan made a cameo appearance in the 2017 David Dhawan comedy movie Judwaa 2, starring Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Taapsee Pannu. In a conversation with the Hindustan Times a few years ago, Taapsee shared her experience of meeting the superstar on the sets.

She recalled being stunned by Salman and said that she couldn’t stop admiring him since she had seen and heard so much about him. Taapsee continued, “I just kept looking and couldn’t take my eyes off him. It was that crazy star-struck moment for me.” She added that she had trouble believing that Salman was standing in the same frame as her.

It was Taapsee’s first meeting with Salman. She revealed that it was rather short, largely consisting of an introduction, greetings, group conversations, and taking pictures together.

For the uninitiated, Judwaa 2 is a reboot of the 1997 film Judwaa, which was also directed by David Dhawan. Salman Khan played the lead role along with Karisma Kapoor and Rambha.

Taapsee Pannu’s personal front

In March 2024, Taapsee Pannu tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend Mathias Boe in an intimate wedding in Udaipur. She is currently in Paris, where her husband is the badminton coach for India in the ongoing Olympic games.

Taapsee Pannu’s upcoming movies Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba and Khel Khel Mein

On the cinematic front, Taapsee was last seen in the 2023 comedy drama Dunki with Shah Rukh Khan. She is now gearing up for an exciting birthday month with multiple releases lined up. First is Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba, which is the sequel to her romantic thriller Haseen Dillruba.

Portraying the role of Rani, she once again teams up with Vikrant Massey, who plays Rishu. Sunny Kaushal and Jimmy Shergill are also part of the movie in pivotal roles. Helmed by Colour Yellow Productions and T-Series Films, Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba is directed by Jayprad Desai and written by Kanika Dhillon. This tale of love and mystery is slated to release on August 9 on Netflix.

Next up is Taapsee’s Independence Day release, Khel Khel Mein. It is reportedly a comedy of errors that revolves around the lives of three couples. Along with Taapsee, the ensemble cast of the movie includes Akshay Kumar, Fardeen Khan, Vaani Kapoor, Aditya Seal, Ammy Virk, and Pragya Jaiswal.

The film is directed by Mudassar Aziz and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Vipul D. Shah, Ashwin Varde, Rajesh Bahl, Shashikant Sinha, and Ajay Rai. The promotional content promises a rollercoaster ride with lots of drama and laughter. Khel Khel Mein will clash with two other releases at the box office on August 15, Vedaa and Stree 2.

Pinkvilla wishes Taapsee a very happy birthday and an amazing year ahead!

