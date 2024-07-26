Sonakshi Sinha had a 'Poo bani Parvati' moment during her bachelorette and here's proof

Sonakshi Sinha began a new chapter in her life in June 2024 when she tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend Zaheer Iqbal. The couple has been sharing pictures and videos from their wedding functions, much to the delight of their followers. Earlier, Sonakshi showcased her chic dress from her bachelorette, and now she has dropped her second look from the event. It looks like the actress had her 'Poo bani Parvati' as she donned a stunning Desi outfit.

Sonakshi Sinha flaunts her ethnic look from her bachelorette

Today, July 26, 2024, Sonakshi Sinha took to Instagram and shared a series of pictures showcasing her traditional look from her bachelorette. Wearing a full-sleeved white ethnic suit, she draped her dupatta like a veil. The dupatta was also white but was adorned with a pink and yellow print. Sonakshi paired the outfit with juttis and decked up in exquisite jewelry, consisting of jhumkas and a maang tikka. Her makeup was on point, and her hair was styled in a braid.

In the caption, Sonakshi wrote, “Believe it or not…Another #throwback from my bachelorette… can you guess the theme???” She also used the song Chaudhavi Shab from her period drama series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar in the background of her post.

Have a look at the post!

Fans couldn’t stop gushing over Sonakshi’s look in the comments section. One person said, “Sonakshi looks very beautiful in simplicity,” while another called her “Timeless beauty.” Some netizens even guessed the theme as “Sonamandi.”

Advertisement

Earlier, Sonakshi posted pictures of herself looking extremely glamorous in a wine-colored short dress. She captioned the photoshoot, stating, “I wanted a chilled out bachelorette but the girls made me play dress up and dance all night!!! Not complaining tho.”

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal celebrate their one-month wedding anniversary in the Philippines

On July 23, Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal dropped a post celebrating one month of their marital union. They spent quality time together in the Philippines and shared, “We celebrated one month of our wedding by doing what we needed to do the most - RECOVER!!!”

The caption gave a peek into their activities, stating, “Waking up in the midst of nature, eating right, sleeping on time, detox treatments and massages galore - feeling brand new.”

ALSO READ: Manish Malhotra dresses Jennifer Lopez in Bridgerton-themed outfit for her birthday; Karan Johar, Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt express pride