There are many examples of television actors making it big on the silver screen. Their dedication and years of hard work pay off. But have you ever heard of actors getting their big break even before they turn 18?

Well, we are talking about the very talented Nitanshi Goel, the 16-year-old who is currently capturing hearts with her powerful performance as the innocent Phool Kumari in Laapaata Ladies. Let’s take a look at her lesser-known journey before she made it big with Aamir Khan’s production.

Nitanshi Goel in Laapataa Ladies

Laapataa Ladies, directed by Kiran Rao and produced by Rao, Aamir Khan, and Jyoti Deshpande, has been garnering immense praise from every quarter.

Among the talented cast, Nitanshi has been in the limelight for bringing her character, Phool, to life. She learns the ways of the world when she gets separated from her husband on the train and stays with a tea stall owner near the platform. All the while, she keeps believing her love will bring her husband to her. Her character will bring a few tears to your eyes but also fill you with positivity.

The story revolves around the chaotic journey that follows when two brides get exchanged on the train. They navigate their unexpected surroundings and go on a journey of self-discovery. The film was released on March 1 and later on OTT platforms in April.

Check out Nitanshi Goel's post on Laapataa Ladies here:

Nitanshi Goel’s TV shows

The 16-year-old has been seen in many popular television shows. Nitanshi essayed the role of Bani in the 2015 television serial Thapki Pyar Ki. She was seen in the serial from 2016 to 2017.

Goel was also seen briefly in Ishqbaaaz as young Annika (Surbhi Chandna’s role). Other notable TV serials to her credit include Peshwa Bajirao, Daayan, and Karmaphal Daata Shani.

Besides Laapataa Ladies, Nitanshi also appeared in Ajay Devgn's Maidaan.

