PICS: Bobby Deol helps underprivileged kids and poses with them after attending Alanna Panday's baby shower

Amidst the roaring success of his blockbuster Animal, Bobby Deol proves that stardom hasn't clouded his heart. In a heartwarming gesture, he recently brightened the day for underprivileged children by not only offering financial support but also spreading joy with his warm presence.

At Alanna Panday's baby shower, Bobby Deol's kindness stole the spotlight. As he was leaving, two underprivileged kids approached him, and without hesitation, Bobby reached into his purse to offer them some money. But his generosity didn't end there.

When the kids asked for a photo, Bobby happily obliged, even imparting some words of encouragement, urging them to work hard. Their admiration for his movies filled the air, turning a simple encounter into a heartwarming moment that beautifully showcased the Housefull 4 actor's ability to make someone's day with a small act of kindness.

During a recent interview, the actor spoke about his father Dharmendra’s priceless reaction to his recent success for Animal on social media.

Recalling his father's sweetest reaction to all the appreciation that he was receiving for the Ranbir Kapoor starrer, Bobby told Zoom TV, “When Animal released and I came home, my dad said to me – because he loves social media – ‘Sab log tere deewane ho rahe hai’ (People are going crazy for you) I said ‘Papa, main aapka beta hun, deewane nahi honge to kya hoge‘. (Papa I am your son, of course they would go crazy.) It was a very special moment for me.”

Bobby Deol's work front

The actor marked his entry into the Bollywood scene in 1995 with the film Barsaat and has since carved a niche for himself with a diverse array of roles. His cinematic journey includes notable performances in films like Soldier, Humraaz, Apne, and the comic caper Yamla Pagla Deewana.

Notably, his recent projects, such as Class of 83, Love Hostel, and the web series Aashram, have not only resonated with his fan base but have also garnered critical acclaim. The actor was most recently seen in Animal and is set to appear in the Tamil film Kanuva and the Telugu film Aurangzeb.

