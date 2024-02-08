PICS: Kriti Sanon seeks Siddhivinayak blessings ahead of TBMAUJ release starring Shahid Kapoor

Kriti Sanon and Shahid Kapoor are super excited for the premiere of their upcoming film Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. They have been tirelessly promoting it for the past few weeks and finally, on February 9th, their dedication will pay off as the movie hits the theaters. However, before the big day, Kriti decided to visit the Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai to seek blessings from Lord Ganesha.

Kriti Sanon takes blessings of Lord Ganesha

It was only yesterday that Shahid Kapoor shared a hilarious video and announced that the promotional tour for their film Teri Baton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is finally over. And today, Kriti Sanon stepped out to seek the blessings of lord Ganesha. We have seen several actors head to Siddhivinayak temple ahead of their movie releases and this time it is Kriti who looked like sunshine as she was snapped at the temple.

In the pictures, we can see the Teri Baaton mein Aisa Uljha Jiya actress wearing an all-yellow traditional outfit. She stunned in a yellow salwar-kameez. She can be seen with the dupatta kept on her head as she holds a picture of Lord Ganesha in her hand right in front of the Siddhivinayak idol. She walks out with a red tilak and yellow cloth wrapped around her neck.

Check out the pictures:

CBFC cuts down some scenes from TBMAUJ

According to The Times of India, the Censor Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has edited around 25 percent of an intimate scene from Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon starrer Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. The censor board has trimmed around nine seconds from a scene, hence shortening its original length from 36 seconds to 27 seconds. Apart from that, the Examining Committee has directed the makers to include the anti-smoking static message in the film and make it more readable.

According to Bollywood Hungama, the CBFC has also ordered the makers to replace the word 'Daru' with 'Drink' in a scene. Overall, the film has received a U/A certificate and has a runtime of 143.15 minutes (2 hours, 23 minutes, and 15 seconds).

