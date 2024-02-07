TBMAUJ star Shahid Kapoor recalls meeting Salman Khan on Bigg Boss; says his 'swag is always on point'

Following his appearance in Bloody Daddy, Shahid Kapoor returns with a science fiction romantic comedy called Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya alongside Kriti Sanon. As the lead pair engages in the promotional activities of their upcoming film, Shahid Kapoor hosted an Ask Me Anything session on his X handle (Formerly known as Twitter) to engage with his fans and followers before the movie hits the screens.

Shahid Kapoor on meeting Salman Khan at Bigg Boss

Today, on February 7, renowned Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor took to his X handle to conduct an Ask Me Anything session ahead of his upcoming film Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya’s release. During the session, one of his fans asked him about how he felt after meeting Salman Khan at Bigg Boss. The fan wrote, “SHAHID BHAI BB ME SALMAN BHAI SE MIL KAR KAISA LAGA? #TeriBaatonMeinAisaUljhaJiya.”

To this, Shahid responded mentioning that the superstar’s “swag is always on point.” He said, “Bhai ka swag always on point agal bagal always on repeat.”

Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon’s Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya faces 25 percent cuts from CBFC for a scene

As per The Times of India, the Censor Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has cut approximately 25 percent of a romantic scene featuring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. About nine seconds have been trimmed from the scene, reducing its duration from 36 seconds to 27 seconds. Additionally, the Examining Committee has instructed the filmmakers to add an anti-smoking static message to the film and ensure it is easily readable.

As per Bollywood Hungama, the CBFC has instructed the producers to change the word Daru to Drink in a particular scene. The movie has been given a U/A certificate and has a total duration of 143.15 minutes (2 hours, 23 minutes, and 15 seconds).

About Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, directed and written by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah, is produced by Jio Studios and Maddock Films. The movie features Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Dharmendra, Dimple Kapadia, Rakesh Bedi, and Rajesh Kumar, among others. It tells the tale of a man, Shahid Kapoor who is a robot scientist, who falls for a woman, only to discover she is a highly intelligent, humanoid android robot named Sifra portrayed by Kriti Sanon.

Up to now, the makers of the Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon starrer film Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya have unveiled four songs from the film including Laal Peeli Ankhiyaan, Akhiyaan Gulaab, Tum Se, and the title track of Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. The theatrical release of Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is scheduled for February 9, this year.

Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon’s work fronts

Shahid Kapoor's previous movie was the action thriller Bloody Daddy, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, which garnered positive reviews. Besides Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, he is also working on another film titled Deva, co-starring Pooja Hegde.

On the other hand, Kriti Sanon's latest appearance was in Ganapath alongside Tiger Shroff and Amitabh Bachchan. Besides TBMAUJ, she's set to feature in The Crew. Additionally, she's taken on a new role as a producer for Do Patti, a project that also features Kajol.

