PICS: Parents-to-be Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal step out for evening date; Mirzapur 3 star helping wife cross the road is too cute to miss

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha are one of the loveliest couples in the film industry. They legally got married in 2020 but first met each other’s paths on the Fukrey film set. On February 9, 2024, the couple made a collaborative post on their Instagram accounts to share the news that they are set to embrace parenthood for the first time very soon.

Today, July 10, the couple was spotted together in the city and Ali helping his pregnant wife cross the road will win your heart.

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha step out for evening date

Pictures of the Bollywood couple Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha exiting from a salon in Bandra today, July 10, surfaced on social media. The couple was in a happy mood as they stepped out for an evening date.

In the pictures, we can also see Ali helping his pregnant wife cross the road like a true husband. The Mirzapur 3 star wore a white kurta-pajama and Richa wore a long outfit. They both smiled at the paparazzi as they posed for the cameras.

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal announce pregnancy in adorable post

Taking to their Instagram handles on February 9, Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha revealed the news that the couple is going to be parents soon. Sharing two pictures, they captioned it, “A tiny heartbeat is the loudest sound in the world (happy face).” The first picture shows the text “1+1=3” while the second picture is a glimpse of the couple posing romantically.

Ali Fazal once shared how he bonded with Richa Chadha

During a recent podcast Cyrus Said, Ali Fazal opened up on how he bonded with his wife Richa Chadha. He mentioned that he was attempting to leave a good impression on her. The actor admired her, thinking she was an amazing girl.

Ali shared, “I think I was trying to impress her. I thought she was cool, this badass chick. I’d never seen a girl act like that. I don’t think I’d seen someone with that range for a long, long time in Indian cinema. When I saw her do Oye Lucky and Wasseypur, she had this entire range.”

He mentioned that during the Fukrey reading session, he vividly remembers being emotionally chosen to sit next to her, engaging in that silly yet endearing gesture. After that, they eventually start to converse widely and find common ground on various topics.

