Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal announce pregnancy; Dia Mirza, Saba Azad, more celebs are all hearts

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are expecting their first child. They announced the joyful news on social media with a heartfelt message. The couple got married in 2022 after dating for some time. Now, many Bollywood celebs have wished the couple on announcing the good news.

A while ago, Actors Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal, who tied the knot in 2020, took to their Instagram handle to announce that they are expecting their first child. They posted a picture with a message announcing the news that read, “1+1=3,” and the caption of the post read, “A tiny heartbeat is the loudest sound in our world,” and added a smiling face with hearts emoji. The next picture in the post featured the couple’s photo along with a pregnant girl sticker attached to it.

Now, as soon as the couple dropped the post, many celebrities flooded the couple’s comment section congratulating them for the good news. Dia Mirza wrote, “I love you three,” and added three white heart emojis. Kalki Koechlin wrote, “Call me when you need,” along with a muscle emoji, a red heart emoji and a sparkling emoji. Kriti Kharbanda wrote, “Yes yes yes yes yes!!!!!!,” and added four heart eye emojis. Mrunal Thakur wrote, “Yayyy congratulations.” Ayushmann Khurrana dropped a red heart emoji.

Rajkummar Rao’s wife Patralekhaa wrote, “Oh my my,” along with a string of white heart emojis. Hrithik Roshan’s girlfriend Saba Azad dropped two comments in the post. In one comment she wrote, “Yay waahooooo!!!,” along with a string of white heart emojis and in another comment she wrote, “Whoaaaaaaaa!!!!!!” Anshula Kapoor wrote, “Congratulations!,” and added a red heart emoji and an evil eye emoji. Gajraj Rao wrote, “Mubarak ho,” and added three red heart emojis.

About Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal first met while working on the popular movie Fukrey. They reportedly tied the knot in 2020 through the Special Marriage Act and later celebrated their marriage with a ceremony among their loved ones in 2022. Recently, they ventured into film production and their movie Girls Will Be Girls received acclaim, premiering at the Sundance Film Festival last month.

The film, a product of the joint efforts of Chadha and Fazal's production company Pushing Buttons Studios along with Blink Digital and Dolce Vita Films, has received praise from both audiences and critics. Penned and directed by newcomer Shuchi Talati, Girls Will Be Girls is an exceptional coming-of-age story that has earned widespread approval from top critics worldwide at a major film festival.

Producers of the film Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal said, “We embarked on this journey with Girls Will Be Girls with courage and the overwhelming response at Sundance has been the stuff of dreams! This experience reinforces our belief in the power of storytelling and the need to champion diverse narratives that resonate globally. As actors, we've always craved powerful stories but getting those opportunities wasn't always in our hands. That's why it's heartening to see our new actors receiving this global acclaim. This recognition motivates us to continue pushing boundaries and telling new stories.”

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal’s work fronts

On the professional front, Richa Chadha is set to appear in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi. The Netflix movie also stars Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sanjeeda Shaikh, and Sharmin Segal, and is scheduled for release in 2024. Meanwhile, Ali Fazal will feature in Mirzapur 3 and Metro in Dino, along with other projects.

